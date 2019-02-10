JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Officers with the James City County Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration are participating in a drug take pack initiative on October 26.

The event will be held at the James City County Law Enforcement Center at 4600 Opportunity Way from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone is welcome to drop off expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The program is anonymous and no questions will be asked.

Prescription solid dosage medications like, tablets and capsules, will be accepted. Intra-venous solutions, liquid medications, over-the-counter medications, injectables, and needles will not be accepted, nor will illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamines.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

Unable to attend on Oct. 26? Use the DEA search tool to locate a controlled substance public disposal location near you.

