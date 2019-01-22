JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A bag of money was taken from a Little Caesars in James City County, and the police need help to identify the suspect.

A manager at the store located at 4655 Monticello Avenue called the police last week on Jan. 16 to report that a man took a money bag around 11:30 a.m.

Surveillance video was able to catch the perpetrator in action.

The James City County Police Department is asking anyone to contact them with information about this incident. If you know who the suspect is, please call Officer Keefe at 757-603-1613, or call the Cime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.