James City County police search for man who went missing while fishing in reservoir

A canoe overturned while three men were fishing in Little Creek Reservoir on Easter. Two men were able to swim to shore. Police are still searching for the third.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police and fire teams responded to a call about an overturned canoe in Little Creek Reservoir Easter Sunday around 3.25 p.m.

Two adult men had been able to swim to shore. Police are still looking for the third - an unnamed 22-year-old.

The 19-year-old man who swam to shore was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Police say the men were out fishing in the canoe when it flipped over. Rescue teams recovered the canoe on Sunday.

The search was suspended overnight and police had planned to continue looking for the man Monday morning, weather permitting.