JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — After being awarded a little more than $1.2 million in grant money, the Board of Supervisors in James City County will use those funds to revive low- and moderate-income homes in the area.

In March 2019, the board authorized an application for Community Development Block Funding. A few months later, Governor Northam awarded the county a $1 million Community Development Block Grant. There was also a local contribution of $208,771.

In December 2019, the county's Director of Social Services Rebecca Vinroot sent a resolution to the Board of Supervisors to fully approve a resolution that authorizes the county administrator to sign the CDBG agreement to move forward with the project and make use of those funds.

That money will fund a two-year Scattered Site Housing Rehabilitation project, which is expected to aid 29 people in 16 households, all of whom are low- and moderate-income homeowners.

RELATED: A military family lost everything to mold, twice, so the community gave them a home for the holidays

RELATED: Affordable housing to receive more funding in proposed Virginia budget

RELATED: Newport News' housing agency gets shipping container homes

Under the CDBG agreement, the county must use the money to revitalize 12 substandard homes, replace four substandard homes in a condition beyond repair and provide interim assistance three properties for cleanup and disposal of debris, sheds and garages.

That funding won't benefit just one particular neighborhood, but homes around the whole county.