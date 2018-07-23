Toano, Va. (WVEC) — Much needed road and drainage improvements are on the way in James City County.

James City County is partnering with VDOT to work on the project in Toano.

Assistant Director of James City County's Stormwater and Resource Protection Division Darryl Cook said the drainage in the Toano area is inadequate in size, meaning it can't hold the amount of stormwater it's supposed to.

Cook said they want to make improvements on Richmond Road, from the fire station to Toano Middle School.

He also said safety is an issue in Toano, especially with people crossing the road, and that's where the road improvements come into play.

VDOT is paying for half of the $1.6 million project. The other half is coming from the county.

Stormwater officials say they want people in the community to give their input about the project before moving into the final stages.

There's a public meeting August 2nd at 4:00 p.m. in the community room at the James City County fire station.

Construction is expected to start next April or May.

© 2018 WVEC