James City County woman dies after car crashes in swampy area

First responders found a car upside down and underwater in a swampy area on Jan. 31. Medics rushed the driver to the hospital. She died two weeks later.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police say icy roads could be to blame for a car crash that took place more than two weeks ago and resulted in the death of a woman.

Emergency teams were called to the crash in the 4300 block of Longhill Road around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Authorities found a car that was upside down and submerged in a swampy area on that part of the road.

First responders found the female driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Nicole Gray, trapped underwater in the car. They freed her and rushed her to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. She was breathing on her own but was unconscious.

She was transferred to VCU Medical Center in Richmond later that day. Authorities say Gray died of her injuries on Feb. 14 at the medical center.

At this point in the investigation, police believe that icy road conditions might have led to the crash.