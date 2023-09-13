1 hurt in football field-sized brush fire in James City County

A local business known as The Farm called 911 after a football field-sized area of cut trees, logs and debris caught on fire.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One person was hurt in a football field-sized brush fire in the Croaker area of James City County Wednesday, fire officials said.

A local business known as The Farm called 911 after a football field-sized area of cut trees, logs and debris caught on fire. The James City County Fire Department responded shortly before 8:15 a.m.

Because of the fire's location, no fire hydrants were accessible, so tanker trucks shuttled water to the site of the fire with help from the York County, New Kent County and Abingdon Fire Departments.

The Williamsburg and Camp Peary Fire Departments helped with the response as well.

The person hurt in the fire was transported for medical care. The James City County Fire Department didn't say what their condition is. An excavator on the property before the fire couldn't be moved and was a total loss.