Man killed in crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 30-year-old man has died following a car crash in James City County Monday evening.

According to the James City County Police Department, Gordon Ivey III was driving on Forge Road between Diascund Road and Brickyard Road when he exited the road and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m.

He was found unresponsive on the scene. Both police and medical personnel performed CPR and life-saving measures, but Ivey III died at the scene.

The police department said weather conditions did play a role in the crash.

Forge Road, the primary roadway to the Chickahominy Haven Community, closed for three hours after the incident.