'She was loving' | Family of 8-year-old who drowned at James City County resort shares heartbreak, demands for change

Family members of Maelynn Reason grieve the loss of their little girl, after she drowned in a hotel pool over the weekend.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The family of a young girl who drowned at a Williamsburg resort over the weekend is speaking out.

Loved ones identify Maelynn Reason of Philadelphia as the 8-year-old child who drowned in a pool at the Greensprings Vacation Resort this past weekend.

"[A] little girl who just enjoyed life and loved everybody. She loved hard. She really did," said Carolyn Reason, Maelynn's grandmother.

Relatives describe Maelynn Reason as a light and the life of the family.

"She was loving," Maelynn's mother Sandrea Reason tearfully said.

Maelynn had been swimming with family before 10 p.m. on Saturday at Greensprings Vacation Resort in James City County.

Her grandmother Carolyn recalls keeping watch.

"I'm looking up and I see her playing, playing. I'm looking again, just watching her. Then, the next time I look up, I didn't see her. So, I'm calling her, calling her name at this point. Where's Maelynn? Where's Maelynn?" Carolyn recounted. "You do your best. Of course, I'm watching over my little baby. She's my heart. She's my heart. But, things can happen in the blink of an eye."

Maelynn was pulled from the large outdoor pool. Family members and people nearby rushed to try and save her. Police told 13News Now hospital staff pronounced the child dead later that evening.

"We're hurting. We're hurting," said Joyce Wilkins, Maelynn's aunt.

Like many hotel pools, there was no lifeguard on watch.

Signs at Greensprings Vacation Resort alert guests, but Maelynn's loved ones are calling for change.

"They need to get lifeguards before someone else has to go through what we're going through," said Bishop Johnson, Maelynn's uncle.

Relatives told 13News Now staff members on site did not appear trained in CPR.

"Safety measures need to be put in place," Wilkins said.

Family members expressed wanting to play a role in preventing any more tragedies from happening.

"We're going to make some noise," Wilkins said.

Earlier this week, a corporate spokesperson for Hilton Grand Vacations confirmed the drowning of a guest at Greensprings Vacation Resort.

The company offered condolences, adding that the safety and well-being of their guests is their top priority:

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm a guest drowned at Greensprings Vacation Resort. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time. The safety and well-being of our guests is our top priority, and the team at this resort continues to make every effort to ensure all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security standards."

The statement did not address 13News Now's questions about the lifeguard policy or staff CPR training. 13News Now reached out again late Wednesday evening, but have not heard back.

In the meantime, Wilkins shared the family is focused on laying their "baby" to rest in a service next Saturday. They set up an online fundraiser for funeral arrangements.