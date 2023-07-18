One dead, two others hurt in James City County house fire

Firefighters arrived at the home on Tarleton Bivouac, where they learned three people were still inside.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters said one person died and two others are in the hospital following an early morning residential fire in James City County.

The James City County Fire Department said crews were called to the 100 block of Tarleton Bivouac shortly after 2:30 Tuesday morning. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a home and reports of people still inside.

Three people were taken out of the home by firefighters. One person was airlifted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and another occupant, reportedly unresponsive at the scene, was taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital Williamsburg in serious condition.

The third person was pronounced dead at the scene.