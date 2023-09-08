Hampton seeding contractor dies in work accident at residential construction zone

George "Sonny" Harris III of Harris & Son Seeding Contractors "became entangled with" one of his company's work trucks at a work site in the Stonehouse Neighborhood.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The owner of a Hampton-based landscaping company died Wednesday morning while doing seeding work in a residential construction zone in James City County.

According to a county spokeswoman, 68-year-old George "Sonny" Harris III of Harris & Son Seeding Contractors "became entangled with" one of his company's work trucks at a work site on Daydreamer Court in the Stonehouse Neighborhood. Investigators believe Harris was helping guide a hose behind a pickup truck that was moving forward and "accidentally collided" with the vehicle.

County police and fire departments received a 911 call around 11:20 a.m., and when they got to the site, Harris had already passed away, the spokeswoman said. Harris' next of kin was notified right away, she said.