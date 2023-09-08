Hampton seeding contractor dies in work accident at residential construction zone

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The owner of a Hampton-based landscaping company died Wednesday morning while doing seeding work in a residential construction zone in James City County.
According to a county spokeswoman, 68-year-old George "Sonny" Harris III of Harris & Son Seeding Contractors "became entangled with" one of his company's work trucks at a work site on Daydreamer Court in the Stonehouse Neighborhood. Investigators believe Harris was helping guide a hose behind a pickup truck that was moving forward and "accidentally collided" with the vehicle.
County police and fire departments received a 911 call around 11:20 a.m., and when they got to the site, Harris had already passed away, the spokeswoman said. Harris' next of kin was notified right away, she said.
Officials say there was another person driving the truck at the time of the accident who was also helping with the seeding operations. Investigators are still looking into the exact circumstances of the incident and the manner of death.