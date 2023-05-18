x
James City County

Tractor-trailer crashes on I-64 in James City County, shutting down interstate

Virginia State Police said the accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on I-64 eastbound, west of the 227-mile marker at West Point.
Credit: Virginia State Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer went off the interstate, causing a major crash in James City County on Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said the accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on I-64 eastbound, west of the 227-mile marker at West Point. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash, with it going into a wooded area and ditch.

Police did not have any immediate word on possible injuries or what led to the crash.

All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours, with a detour put in place at Old Stage Road.

By 7 p.m. only one lane remain closed, however, the traffic backup still extended three miles.

