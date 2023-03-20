Three hurt, one charged with DUI following 3-vehicle crash in James City County

Police said 33-year-old Jacqueline Shropshire-Gibson was thrown from her vehicle in the crash. Police have charged her with Driving Under the Influence.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A woman is facing DUI charges following a three-vehicle crash in James City County on Monday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. at Humelsine Parkway West at Olde Towne Road.

According to James City County Police, a 2007 Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on Humelsine Parkway when it crossed the median and hit the guardrail on the west travel lanes causing it to flip over and hit the tow trailer of a Chevrolet Silverado. A Mazda B2300 also swerved to avoid the Camry and it, too, overturned.

Police said the driver of the Camry, 33-year-old Jacqueline Shropshire-Gibson, was thrown from her vehicle. She was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Mazda was also taken to Riverside Regional while the Mazda's driver was airlifted to MCV. Police said both driver and passenger are expected to survive. The driver of the Silverado was unhurt.

Investigators said that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and Shropshire-Gibson was charged with Driving Under the Influence.