James City County's Harvest Festival will have hayrides, bluegrass music and "scarecrow stuffing"

Down at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park, there will be lots of free entertainment for children, like face painting, crafts, inflatables and a petting zoo.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Bluegrass music, hayrides and "scarecrow stuffing" mark the return of James City County's Harvest Festival.

This year, the free festival will be held on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring $5 to park your car, though.

Parents might like the live music from Code Blue, who will play that Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Remember to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the show.

As a heads-up, the scarecrow attraction will cost money. The supplies to make one cost $20, but the festival will accept that by cash or check.

"Come make the biggest, the best, and maybe the only scarecrow in your neighborhood," organizers wrote.