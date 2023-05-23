Meet James City County's new police chief

JCCPD announced Mark Jamison was selected as the new chief, effective July 1.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County has a new top brass.

On Tuesday, the police department announced Mark Jamison was selected as the new chief, effective July 1.

Jamison has been with the Lynchburg Police Department since 1997. According to JCCPD, Jamison graduated from Liberty University with a Bachelor's degree in government and he earned a Master's in sociology and criminal justice from Longwood University.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.