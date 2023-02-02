James City County police need help identifying body found in retention pond

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department needs your help identifying the body of a man found in a retention pond last week.
Police say that the body was found Jan. 25 by a person who was walking by the retention pond, which is located on the 5000 block of Olive Drive in the New Town neighborhood.
The body is that of a 5'9" Black man, weighing between 160 to 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, likely 16 to 26 years old, according to JCCPD.
When discovered, the man was wearing a medium black shirt with a “Berret’s Taphouse Grill” logo, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, and the following necklace.
Police say the body was likely in the pond for two weeks or longer. Last week, police called this a "suspicious death investigation."
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Investigator Logan English at 757-592-6518 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.