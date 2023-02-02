x
James City County

James City County police need help identifying body found in retention pond

Police say the body was likely in the pond for two weeks or longer. Last week, police called this a "suspicious death investigation."
Credit: James City County Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department needs your help identifying the body of a man found in a retention pond last week.

Police say that the body was found Jan. 25 by a person who was walking by the retention pond, which is located on the 5000 block of Olive Drive in the New Town neighborhood.

The body is that of a 5'9" Black man, weighing between 160 to 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, likely 16 to 26 years old, according to JCCPD.

When discovered, the man was wearing a medium black shirt with a “Berret’s Taphouse Grill” logo, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, and the following necklace.

Credit: JCCPD

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Investigator Logan English at 757-592-6518 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com. 

