James City County woman pleads guilty to running unlicensed daycare

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A woman accused of running an unlicensed daycare where an infant died last year has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

In April, 59-year-old Kimberly Henretty was indicted on charges of abuse and neglect of children, operating a daycare program without a license, and cruelty and injury to children.

Online court records show she pleaded guilty to the charges of abuse and unlicensed daycare operation. The cruelty to children charge was dismissed.

According to the James City County Police Department, first responders were called to the 5000 block of Thomas Court on August 9, 2022, for a report of a baby in cardiac arrest.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner reported the child's cause of death was Sudden Unexplained Infant Death (SUID).

Police found out that 10 children, all under the age of 5, were being cared for by Henretty in a private childcare center run out of her home.

Investigators later determined Henretty was not licensed to run the childcare center.

Henretty turned herself into the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on April 17 following her grand jury indictment.