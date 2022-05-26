'Endangered' 15-year-old missing from James City County

Lily Wrae Hubbard was last seen in the early morning hours of May 24 when left her home in the 700 block of Arlington Island Road.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 15-year-old girl is missing from James City County.

According to police, Lily Wrae Hubbard was last seen in the early morning hours of May 24. She left her home in the 700 block of Arlington Island Road just after 5:30 a.m.

Police said Lily is 5'2" and 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a hooded sweatshirt and tan and grey joggers.

Lily is believed to be missing of her own free will, according to police. However, they said she may be in need of assistance, making her endangered.