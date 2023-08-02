Police search for missing 16-year-old in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police in James City County are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager on Wednesday.
According to the police department, 16-year-old Blake Harding was last seen by his mother at around 12:30 a.m.
Police said Blake is believed to be endangered.
He is 6'1", 165 pounds, with curly brown hair and green eyes. Blake was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone who may have seen Blake is asked to call investigator Logan English at 757-592-6518 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov.