Police search for missing 16-year-old in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police in James City County are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager on Wednesday.

According to the police department, 16-year-old Blake Harding was last seen by his mother at around 12:30 a.m.

Police said Blake is believed to be endangered.

He is 6'1", 165 pounds, with curly brown hair and green eyes. Blake was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.