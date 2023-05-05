Police searching for missing man in James City County

Police say Antwan Lee Carmichael was recently released from Eastern State Hospital and may be in need of his medication.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Officers with the James City County Police Department need help to find a missing man.

JCCPD said 46-year-old Antwan Lee Carmichael was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of Centerville Road. Carmichael boarded a northbound WATA bus toward Richmond Road, and his family has not heard from him since.

Carmichael is 5'8", 135 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright orange cap, a beige jacket, navy blue pants, and black sneakers.