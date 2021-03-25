Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams teams up with Dolly Parton for limited-run 'Strawberry Pretzel Pie'

The flavor will be available in shops and online beginning on April 8.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has announced a specially made flavor in honor of Dolly Parton: Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

"Dolly Parton is the person we all want to be when we grow up: An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together," Jeni's wrote.

WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH @DollyParton.



Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good. Benefitting @dollyslibrary. Coming to shops and online April 8. https://t.co/spT6KtOxrx pic.twitter.com/TfODAbMKU0 — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) March 25, 2021

The limited-time flavor is described as "layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce."

Strawberry Pretzel Pie will benefit Parton's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age 5.

I’ve teamed up with @jenisicecreams to create my very own flavor in support of @dollyslibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8 🍓 https://t.co/0Lf7KeWyuN pic.twitter.com/9g9g2Vz1Qj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 25, 2021

Jeni's said they have made about 10,000 pints which they expect to sell fast.

There will be a two pint per purchase limit with orders online and in stores.