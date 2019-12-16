NORFOLK, Virginia — You can help boost the number of much-needed donates at any one of this year's Jingle Bell Blood Drives around Hampton Roads.

From Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, you'll catch any one of these drives at area malls thanks to the collaboration of the American Red Cross and 13News Now.

It's a holiday tradition that works to support patients in critical need of blood.

Here's a schedule of where you can go to donate at any of these drives:

Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chesapeake Square Mall Greenbrier Mall Patrick Henry Mall

Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chesapeake Square Mall Greenbrier Mall Patrick Henry Mall

Thursday, Dec. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chesapeake Square Mall Greenbrier Mall Patrick Henry Mall

Friday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chesapeake Square Mall Greenbrier Mall Patrick Henry Mall



All presenting donors at any one of these drives will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross t-shirt. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

The need for donors throughout the year is constant and organizers hope volunteers will think about giving a little more this holiday season.

You can learn more here.