CARROLLTON, Va. (WVEC) — A judge denied bond Monday for a man accused of owning bomb-making materials and threatening to blow up a school. The judge said 32-year-old Paul Longoria posed an "unreasonable danger to the public."

Investigators arrested Longoria in Carrollton on July 31 after police found pipe, wires, triggers, and chemicals inside his home. The investigation began after the FBI said online threats were made from inside the house. The FBI executed a search warrant for the electronic devices used to make those threats. That's when investigators found the materials.

When Longoria appeared for his bond hearing on Monday, his attorney, Stephen Plott, said the threat was to shoot up a school with an AR-15, but that no specific school was named. He said that while there were chemicals, gun powder, and AR-15s in his client's home, nothing was assembled. Plott told the court that Longoria's neighbors had not complained about him and that there was "no evidence of a bomb being made." Plott added that his client was "completely innocent."

Longoria's father, Michael, and Longoria's bishop from the Mormon church were in court to support the 32-year-old who lives with his father and mother. Longoria majored in Political Science at the University of Maryland. Plott said Longoria has epilepsy, no driver's license, and no criminal history.

Commonwealth's Attorney Georgette Phillips said Longoria told police he had AR-15s which he tried to give to law enforcement agents prior to the search on July 31. She said Longoria admitted to “routinely cutting batteries, and mixing the acid with other chemicals” and that he knows what it takes to make a bomb. Phillips stated that when bomb technicians searched Longoria's home they found wires and triggers for an explosive device in his bedroom. The items were inside a size 11 shoebox for shoes that Longoria was wearing at the time of the search. Phillips told the court that Longoria acknowledged he owned the devices. She also wondered how someone without a driver's license was able to gather the materials that investigators recovered.

Longoria will remain in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Plott planned to appeal the judge's decision to deny Longoria bond. Longoria's next court appearance is scheduled for October 18.

