VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge has denied that a man who was sentenced to life for murdering his ex-girlfriend should be force-fed in prison even on his hunger strike.

Joseph Merlino was convicted last Friday of killing 35-year-old Ellie Tran with a needle filled with cyanide on Valentine's Day back in 2017. Jurors reached the verdict after 90 minutes of deliberations.

Merlino, 30, has been on a hunger strike since April (more than two months) and has lost more than 40 pounds.

A judge said Tuesday that he doesn't believe he has the authority to make the decision to force-feed Merlino.

Sheriff says "He will live on his own, he could die on his own."

