Following a mistrial earlier this year, a former Congressional candidate is back in court for a new trial on federal fraud charges.

Shaun Brown is accused of fraud and theft of government property. She allegedly stole from the USDA's Summer Food Service Program in 2012, years before her failed House of Representatives run in Virginia's 2nd District. Brown, then the Democratic nominee, lost to Republican Scott Brown in 2016.

Brown and her attorney James Ellenson previously told 13News Now reporter Niko Clemmons that a Virginia Department of Health audit done back in 2012 and 2013 found no irregularities.

In August, Brown went on trial, which ended up with a hung jury.

Jury selection for her new trial is now underway. As of Monday morning, there are 54 potential jurors, with the judge working to bring that number down.

The judge previously ruled that none of the jurors could be from the 2nd District, where Brown had again been running for Congress earlier this year -- this time as an independent candidate -- before she was removed from the ballot due to issues with her ballot petitions.

