MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFMY) – No doubt, it looks like the world is coming to an end! It looks like something straight out of a movie.

Instead, this video is of some very eerie looking storm clouds captured over Hooters Restaurant in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stephen Cagle who’s from Denton, North Carolina captured the storm clouds. Not only that but also some pretty sweet rides leaving the parking lot.

Our sister station, WFMY News 2's Meteorologist Tim Buckley said it’s a shelf cloud moving out of a thunderstorm.

It was one of many wild looking clouds captured recently as tropical storm Michael moved across the Carolinas.

