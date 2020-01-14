GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Gloucester County had their hands full Monday after apprehending a suspect who had escaped from their custody.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page about the incident.

They said a juvenile was in the custody of Merrimac Detention officers after he was charged with assaulting an officer. He was being taken to the Middle Peninsula Counseling Center for a session when he escaped.

Deputies scoured the area surrounding the counseling center in search of the suspect.

Later that afternoon, they received a tip leading deputies to the area of Duval Avenue near the courthouse when Sheriff Warren noticed a car trying to elude contact with the police.

Warren attempted to stop the car when the juvenile suspect hopped out and took off.

Deputies began chasing the suspect on foot through neighborhoods in the area and were able to close off different avenues of escape. This included closing a stretch of Route 17. After the chase, the juvenile surrendered and was taken into custody again.