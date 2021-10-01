Juvenile injured in crash on Leo Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A female juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Norfolk Sunday evening.
According to a police department Tweet, the call came in around 3:45 p.m. for the incident in the 2900 block of Leo Street, near East 29th Street and Waverly Way.
On the scene, police had a large area centered on the debris-strewn intersection taped off.
Police are asking that people avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.
No other information is currently available. Check back with 13News Now on air and online for further developments.