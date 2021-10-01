Juvenile injured in crash on Leo Street in Norfolk

The girl was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what were described as 'serious' injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — A female juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Norfolk Sunday evening.

According to a police department Tweet, the call came in around 3:45 p.m. for the incident in the 2900 block of Leo Street, near East 29th Street and Waverly Way.

On the scene, police had a large area centered on the debris-strewn intersection taped off.

Police are asking that people avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.