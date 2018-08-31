Yorktown, Va. (WVEC) — For some, even "man's best friend" doesn't do it justice.

K-9 Ada served State Department operations in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2007 to 2014, successfully performing hundreds of explosive detection sweeps and correctly identifying multiple bombs in vehicles.

She retired from government service in 2014 and has since lived with her handler and family in the Hampton Roads area.

Friday, with her health declining, veterinarians advised Ada's family that she needed to take her final walk on the beach.

The 13-year-old Belgium Malinois spent more than half her life overseas, a statistic that still impresses her handler, James Overton.

"That's a long time for anyone. In dog years that's 49 years worth of deployments," Overton said.

He said she saved a lot of lives during her deployment and deserved her retirement. Even after living a good life, Friday was tough for Overton.

"We knew this day was coming, but it probably won't set it for a couple of days," he said. "I'm just focusing on the time I've had with her."

Over the last few years, Ada's medical bills have been covered through Project K-9 Hero, an organization that helps cover medical, food and end of duty costs for retired military working dogs and police K-9 dogs. Donors have helped Ada's last few years of retirement.

"The unfortunate thing is a lot of times the agencies these dogs work for don't cover the retirement costs for these dogs. They don't get retirement like we do," Overton said.

He said Project K-9 Hero has helped immensely, and Ada will always be considered a part of his family.

Friday night, a motorcade and a full salute helped send off Ada as she walked into the Yorktown Animal Hospital.

"You know I really wanted to give her a good send-off I think she's earned that respect," Overton said.

