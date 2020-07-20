Kayaking group gathers to cleanup a waterway in Virginia Beach

The Tidewater Kayak Anglers Association held its annual waterway cleanup event.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — They got up bright and early before the scorching heat kicked in Sunday.

The Tidewater Kayak Anglers Association gathered for its annual trash cleanup event at the Owls Creek Boat Ramp along the Rudee Inlet.

Wayne Branby, a member of the group, said he participates in the event once a year.

“It’s just something that we do to give back to the community. It’s sad that we have to do it, people should pick up after themselves,” said Branby.

Sunday’s cleanup was the group’s way of saying thank you to a sport and waterway they enjoy.

“Because we fish here and you fish and there’s trash, then the fish aren’t gonna be here so you really wanna keep the waterways as clean as you can. There’s no reason for anybody to throw it in the water,” said Branby.

Branby said the cleanup event has happened annually for about 10 years.

The plan is to keep going to ensure the area’s waterways remain clean. After all, there’s always something to pick up.

“Usually we pick up all sorts of water bottles and cans and fishing line, I know we found an old washing machine tub one year,” said Branby.