Keel laid for ship that will install offshore wind turbines

The wind farm will be 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy says the keel has been laid for an offshore wind turbine installation vessel that is part of its project to create what it says will be the largest offshore wind farm in the U.S.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Dominion made the announcement on Wednesday. The wind farm will be 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Dominion CEO Bob Blue said the wind farm is expected to provide 650,000 customers with zero-carbon electricity at its peak output.

Gov. Ralph Northam said the vessel “will make the offshore wind industry possible in Virginia.”

Shipbuilding firm Keppel AmFELS is constructing the vessel at it its shipyard in Brownsville, Texas. But it will be based in Virginia's Hampton Roads region.