Kempsville crash causes power outage for 1,300 Dominion customers in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kempsville Road and Providence Road caused power outages in the area on Friday.

The Dominion Energy Outage Map showed the outage affected about 1,350 people at 1:50 p.m., was caused by a car accident.

Virginia Beach dispatch said the call came in around 1 p.m.

At least one person might have been hurt, but the ambulance is still at the scene so no one has been transported yet, dispatch said.

The whole intersection will be closed for the next few hours. Initial estimates said the lights could be off until 6-11 p.m.