NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — In just about a week, students across Hampton Roads will go back to school, but they won't be able to if they don't get the required immunizations.

Kourtnee Nolff knows how important it is for her daughter to get all her required shots with school right around the corner.

Nolff was at the Peninsula Health Center in Newport News Monday afternoon. Her four-year-old just got her TDAP shot.

“I think more parents need to give their kids shots,” Nolff said. “It’s important.”

Last year, hundreds of public school students in Norfolk couldn’t start school on time because they did not have up to date immunizations.

Free vaccinations for students heading to school in Norfolk

In the past, this week and next week are usually the two busiest weeks at the health center.

Last year during the week of August 21st, nurses at both Hampton and Newport News health centers gave vaccinations to 200 kids at each location.

During that same week in 2016, nurses at the Newport News health center gave vaccinations to 230 kids.

Clemmons, Niko Giovanni

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC