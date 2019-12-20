KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A Kill Devil Hills on-duty police officer was involved in a crash Friday morning.

The accident took place around 10:30 a.m. in at US 158 and 5th Street right in front of the K-Mart.

At this time, northbound lanes are being diverted. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has been asked to investigate the collision.

A traffic light on the northbound side of the road was damaged in the collision. The North Carolina DOT has been requested to restore functionality as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the Department asks motorists exercise caution when driving in the area while the investigation is underway.

RELATED: Coast Guard: Suspends search for boater missing near Kitty Hawk

RELATED: Wind, sand make roads impassable in Outer Banks