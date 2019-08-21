NORFOLK, Va. — The MacArthur Center is hosting the purr-fect event for people who love kittens and yoga.

The theme for this cat-filled event is Kitten Yoga Two: The Purrs Awaken.

Bring a yoga mat to commune with kittens in one of three sessions for the second Kitten Yoga event. It takes place September 21 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.

Annie VanHook, owner and instructor with Yoga 108 and a kitten foster mom for Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, will teach you: do, or do not – there is no try – to achieve Yoda pose.

Grab some friends! Participating kittens will be available for ear scratches, meowing messages, and adoption. Be the first to say “*I* am your father/mother/furbaby gramma” to your new fur-ever friend.

A mere $5 donation to Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center will bring you the light of knowing animals in Norfolk will continue to receive support from FNACC for spaying and neutering, medical care and adoption.

Three special sessions triple your chances of marrying mind and body in calm. Click here to register for the event.

May the fur be with you.