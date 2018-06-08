WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WVEC) — Chocolate doughnut, check. Caramel and peanut butter drizzle, check. The crunch of Reese's Pieces, check. Besides equaling a sugar rush beyond many people's dreams, the combination makes up the Krispy Kreme Reese's Outrageous Doughnut.

The doughnut shop chain's chief executive officer, Mike Tattersfield, said the sweet treat "strikes a perfect balance of taste and texture sensations" and is "hands down the most outrageous doughnut experience we've created."

The new Krispy Kreme Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut is available August 6 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops. The company said response to the Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut in 2017, Krispy Kreme couldn’t wait to do another mash-up with Reese’s.

The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut features a chocolate yeast dough, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese’s Pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter and salted caramel sauce. This doughnut creation is inspired by the Reese’s Outrageous Bar, which includes creamy Reese’s peanut butter, smooth caramel and crunchy Reese’s Pieces candy, all covered in rich milk chocolate.

OUT-rageous and IN shops now! Our @Reeses Outrageous Doughnut was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/uYWpcxCoBs — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 6, 2018

The company said you could find participating locations on its website. It also encouraged people to share their “outrageous” doughnut experience on social by tagging @krispykreme and @reeses and using the hashtag #ReesesOutrageousDoughnut.

