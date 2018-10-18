ROANOKE, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Roads residents will have one less Kroger to shop at come mid-December.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic has decided to close its Norfolk store on Little Creek Road due to declining sales and profitability.

"The decision to close a store is one we take very seriously as we know that many people will be impacted by the closing," said Jerry Clontz, president of Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division. "The store's low financial returns made it impossible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers."

The store currently employs 102 associates and is one of the oldest Kroger stores in the Hampton Roads region after opening in 2000.

"We're so thankful for our associates and we are working with them to identify positions at nearby stores in Hampton Roads. Our number one priority at this time is helping our associates through this transition," said Clontz.

The lease on the Little Creek store will expire in May of 2019.

Kroger has announced that it has no plans to reopen the Farm Fresh store also located on Little Creek Road. This store was one of eight purchased by Kroger earlier this year.

"We're thankful for our loyal customers and hope to see them at our nearby Hampton Roads stores," said Clontz.

The closing will not impact the charitable contributions to the Hampton Roads community, including donations and gifts towards hunger relief as part of the company's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

