RICHMOND, Va. — After successfully opening seven stores in Hampton Roads, Kroger Mid-Atlantic has decided to donate $50,000 to local food banks.

The donation is part of the company's commitment to its Zero Hunger Zero Waste efforts to end hunger in local communities and eliminate waste in stores.

Kroger also plans to host a month-long area-wide celebration, starting with the donation, to show appreciation to customers and the community.

“This has been such an exciting time of growth for Kroger in the Hampton Roads community and we’re so happy we can work with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to give back in this way,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager at Kroger Mid-Atlantic, in a press release. “We know the Farm Fresh departure left a need for the local food banks and we’re working closely with food bank representatives to do what we can to step in and fill that void.”

The generous donation will be split in half and given to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Each organization received the check during a presentation on Wednesday at the Kroger on Mt. Pleasant Road in Chesapeake.

In all 16 Kroger stores throughout Hampton Roads, Kroger is running a number of sales, promotions, giveaways and sampling events. Outside of the in-store excitement, Kroger is taking the celebration out into the community through several charitable initiatives throughout the month.

