VIRGINIA, USA — Kroger and Kraft Heinz donated $50,000 on Thursday to Hampton Roads' food banks.

The donations were made in recognition of the first anniversary of the grocer opening seven new stores in Hampton Roads. Two $25,000 checks were presented to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank.

This is the second consecutive year that Kroger and Kraft Heinz have come together to make a $50,000 donation in Hampton Roads.

“We made the initial donation when we completed the expansion, and we’re back one year later recommitting our pledge to Zero Hunger Zero Waste in the Hampton Roads community,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager at Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our partners at Kraft Heinz stand with Kroger when it comes to important community initiatives and we’re so fortunate they’ve matched this donation.”

Kroger now operates 16 locations across Hampton Roads which is comprised of 12 traditional and four marketplace stores. Before Kroger expanded by seven stores, it annually donated 273,617 pounds of fresh food through its food rescue program. Since the store expansions, Kroger has donated 482,884 pounds of fresh food to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Kroger said it also supports the Hampton Roads community year-round by giving back to events like the Mayflower Marathon and groups including the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen.