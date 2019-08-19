ROANOKE, Va. — Kroger, the grocery store chain, wants to thank its Hampton Roads customers that have shown a warm welcome this past year.

The company plans to host Community Days at two area stores.

The events will be taking place Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Smithfield and Suffolk stores. It'll be located at the 1282 Smithfield Plaza store in Smithfield and the 1401 North Main Street store in Suffolk.

At both locations at 10 a.m., the first 200 people to attend the event will receive a complimentary Zero Hunger | Zero Waste backpack. Each backpack will be filled with various food items, coupons, and a gift card.

Kroger said the majority of the gift cards will be worth $5, but two backpacks will contain a $100 gift card, and one lucky customer will receive a backpack containing a $250 gift card.

The events also will feature store-wide free samples and fun events designed for children to take part in.

“This is just a small way for us to thank our Smithfield and Suffolk customers for their continued support,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “These two communities are extremely tight-knit, and we’re honored to a part of them. “

Additionally, associates from the Suffolk store and Smithfield store each chose three local nonprofits for ‘Surprise & Delight’ donations. The six organizations each will receive $500 Kroger gift cards in recognition of their strong and continued work throughout the community.

“We’re excited to welcome these nonprofits to our Smithfield and Suffolk stores, and to recognize them for being such cornerstones of the community,” said McGee. “These organizations are doing commendable work throughout the community and we’re just grateful to be able to thank them for it.”

The in-store pharmacy will also provide free diabetes screenings, immunizations and other health-related giveaways on the day of the event.

Click here to learn more about Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

