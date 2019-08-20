ROANOKE, Va. — Kroger associates from across the Mid-Atlantic are planning on coming together to participate in “boxing parties” on Wednesday.

The boxing parties are a way to bring associates together while preparing stores for the upcoming Feed the Hungry food drives that will begin in October.

At each of the participating stores, managers and associates will work together to accomplish the goal of assembling and filling 1,800 newly redesigned boxes with non-perishables like oats, beans, canned vegetables, rice, canned meat, canned fruit, peanut butter, and juice.

“Feed the Hungry makes a huge impact in food insecure communities which is why the Kroger team looks forward to kicking off the program every year,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We also know that our customers appreciate a simplified way for them to get involved in the fight against hunger. Feed the Hungry makes it easy and affordable to give back.”

The boxing events will take place at several Virginia and West Virginia Kroger locations, including:

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank: 2401 Aluminum Ave Hampton VA 23661

9000 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, VA 23228

15069 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551

555 North Franklin Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073

2627 Fifth Ave., Huntington, WV 25702

500 Suncrest Town Centre Dr., Morgantown, WV 26505

On Oct. 1, customers at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores will be able to purchase the Feed the Hungry boxes for $7.99. The boxes are then sent to food bank partners in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.