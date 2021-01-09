Lake Tahoe ski resort using snow-making machine to fight Caldor Fire

A snow-making machine is one of the tools crews are using to protect Heavenly Ski Resort from the Caldor Fire.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Crews are using snow-making machines to defend against the Caldor Fire at Heavenly Ski Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

As of Wednesday morning, the wildfire burned southwest of the popular ski area. No flames were immediately visible at the resort, but wildfire smoke filtered through the air and ash fell from the sky.

Heavenly’s snow-making equipment has been used to blow snow on the top of the ridgelines and saturate the ski area with water. The machines sprayed runs, buildings and lifts.

A crew from Sonoma said the focus was on the ridgeline, because if winds brought fire to Heavenly, it would be expected to come from the south, and they want to prevent the fire from making its way down to the base area.

Crews are doing everything possible to prepare and protect Heavenly Ski Resort. The fire is southwest of here and the resort/all homes nearby are still standing. But crews want to be ready for the worst. pic.twitter.com/qXFwLGck3h — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) September 1, 2021

Heavenly closed Aug. 21 due to wildfire threat. The ski resort said Monday it’s under mandatory evacuation. However, the lifts and parking lots are open for emergency personnel, and crews were setting up a base camp in the lot Wednesday morning.