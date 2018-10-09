JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WVEC) — Col. Jason Hinds, 1st Fighter Wing commander, has ordered for several jets to evacuate to Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio.

As Hurricane Florence continues to be a threat to Hampton Roads all F-22 Raptors and T-38 Talons will evacuate Joint Base Langley-Eustis to prevent any possible damage to the fleets.

"We have facilities here that can withstand hurricane-level winds, but there's no reason to risk any damage to our F-22 fleet," said Hinds.

Both the Langley Air Force Base and the Virginia Air National Guard 192nd Wing will send about 100 personnel to Ohio to support the jet movement.

Jets will begin flying out tomorrow and are scheduled to completely arrive by Wednesday.

While the 1st Fighter Wing prepares to move the aircraft, the 633rd Air Base Wing Commander is leading the effort to prepare Langley-Eustis for Hurricane Florence.

"Our mission is to provide support for the operational units assigned to JBLE," said Col. Sean Tyler, 633rd Air Base Wing commander. "That includes fighter and intelligence wings at Langley, and multiple brigades at Ft. Eustis. Our civil engineer and emergency management teams are ready and prepare to mitigate the effects of Hurricane Florence."

The personnel remaining on the base is also staying in constant communication with state and municipal partners to safeguard lives and property on the peninsula.

Navy ships in the Hampton Roads area have been ordered to sortie to avoid the heavy weather.

Hurricane Florence is projected to affect the area by Thursday. Residents should continue to monitor news and weather outlets to stay informed of local or state authorities' announcements.

Everyone should review personal plans for hurricane-type weather and "Know Your Zone" in case of evacuation.

