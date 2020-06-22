Langley Speedway officials speak up in support of NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace

An outright act of racism in the racing world. Yesterday, someone hung a noose outside of the garage for the only Black NASCAR driver.

HAMPTON, Va. — Bubba Wallace has raced in Hampton before at the Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway.

The racetrack’s General Manager, Vaughn Crittenden, is speaking out now in support of Wallace.

"Of course I'm denouncing it. There's no place for this in NASCAR. There's no place for this anywhere," Crittenden said.

"As someone who has worked in the cup garage. As someone who has worked on a lot of levels of the sport," Crittenden told us. "It's a great community. It's a great family.”

Even though NASCAR's known for its inclusiveness, the racing world is dealing with an act of division and racism.

"A lot of progress has been made and the name of diversity in NASCAR over numbers of years,” said Crittenden.

However, according to Crittenden, the noose at Wallace's garage was a step in the wrong direction. He's especially upset because he's worked with Wallace personally.

Crittenden said they host the 'Drive for Diversity’ at Langley Speedway from 2012 through 2015, where Wallace was one of the racers in that NASCAR program.

Wallace is a longtime advocate for social justice and he's making a difference. Two days after he requested it, NASCAR banned Confederate flags from its events.

"It's definitely a necessary change,” said Crittenden. "At the racetrack, the only thing that should matter is the ones the flagman waves at the race. It's the green flag the white flag and the checkered flag."

Crittenden said it's an inclusive sport that needs to support everyone.