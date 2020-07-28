Large house fire under investigation in Poquoson

No one was home at the time, but a family pet did perish in the blaze.

POQUOSON, Va. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a large house fire in Poquoson Monday evening.

According to Poquoson Battalion Chief Joseph Breeden, firefighters were called to Woodland Road just after 7 p.m., near Poquoson Boulevard. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the rear of a home.

Fire units from both York County and Hampton were called to assist in putting out the blaze, which took nearly 90 minutes to put out.

Nobody was home at the time, but a family pet perished in the fire.

Two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion.