WASHINGTON (WVEC) — Forty-nine lawmakers and dozens of military and veterans service organizations are pushing the Trump administration to keep military service member protections under Military Lending Act, the same.

Passed in 2006, the Military Lending Act protected service members from predatory loans, credit card gouging and financial fraud.

Now, reports surfaced that the Trump Administration wants to roll back those protections, with an Interim Director of Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, Mick Mulvaney, stating the agency doesn’t have the proper authority to continue routine lender examinations.

In a letter to Mulvaney, Senators Tim Kaine, Mark Warner and dozens of their democratic colleagues said the financial readiness of servicemembers id directly tied to military readiness, asking Mulvaney to keep the Military Lending Act the way it currently stands.

“Losing qualified Service members due to personal issues, such as financial instability, causes loss of mission capability and drives significant replacement costs,” the letter said.

Additionally, 30 servicemember and veteran organizations wrote a letter to Acting Director Mulvaney and the Trump administration, warning that “servicemembers and their families suffer harm when predatory lenders target them with financial fraud and extremely high interest rates.”

Government Relations Director for the National Military Family Association Kelly Hruska, one of the organizations that signed the letter, said weakening the Military Lending Act will lead servicemembers to focus on getting loans paid back rather than focusing on the mission at hand.

“There are a lot of people that are really very interested in this issue and want to protect the Military Lending Act and want to make sure that service members and their families are protected,” said Hruska.

The Office of Servicemember Affairs at the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau handled more than 90,000 consumer complaints from servicemembers and returned $200 million dollars and counting.

