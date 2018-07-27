VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — It was a fit of road rage that ended with a woman brutally beaten and battered in a convenience store parking lot.

The attacker’s weapon of choice? A collapsible baton, according to prosecutors. However, Latonia Dawson’s lawyer said his client was taunted and called a racial slur before it all happened.

He claims it was all recorded on cell phone video that was played at Dawson’s preliminary hearing.

"The audio is not great. It's cell phone video. It's pretty clear to me what was said,” said Jarrett McCormack.

The victim said it started because Dawson cut her off on Holland road.

In the video, curse words exchanged can be heard between Dawson, her passenger, and the victim. At the end, someone yells accusing the victim of using a racial slur.

"What? That {explative} just called me a n***er!" the voice said.

In court, the victim admitted to calling the women names, but denied using a racial slur.

Dawson’s passenger testified that she heard it and that the victim continued to threaten them in the 7-Eleven parking lot off Independence Blvd.

The judge certified charges of Malicious Wounding and Grand Larceny. Prosecutors say Dawson also stole the victim’s car keys and phone.

"The big question down the road is going to be whether it was excusable [for my client] to physically defend her friend or herself or her kids and whether the use of force is justifiable,” said McCormack. “So, that's what we'll have to see down the road."

