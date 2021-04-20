Texas representative urges Congress to pass 'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Act

"Her story will leave a legacy that will see changes to better protect the men and women in the armed forces."

AUSTIN, Texas — About a year after Spc. Vanessa Guillen went missing from Fort Hood, where she was stationed, State Rep. Christina Morales is calling on Congress to pass the "I Am Vanessa Guillen Act."

"Nearly a year after she disappeared, we still call for change in her memory," Morales said during a news conference Tuesday.

Morales was accompanied by other Texas legislators also calling for Congress to act.

"We must not stop telling her story," said Texas Sen. Carol Alvarado.

"Many of us will not forget the two months she was missing and the military's extreme reaction to slow emergency...," she added. "This ordeal opened our eyes to shocking gaps in the Army's procedure or lack thereof when it comes to sexual harassment and assault. It revealed a deeply-rooted systemic toxic culture of sexual harassment. We can do better. We must do better. The military failed Vanessa Guillen, plain and simple, and it's up to us that we don't fail our enlisted heroes ever again."

The legislation is designed to enact change and reform to ensure that Guillen's story isn't repeated with another soldier.

"Though her life ended far too early, her story will leave a legacy that will see changes to better protect the men and women in the armed forces," a news release said.

HCR 51 and HB 4162 are direct results of the #IAmVanessaGuillen movement, which brought attention to her death and called for reform.

Guillen, 20, disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, 2020. Her body was later found in East Bell County on June 30, 2020.

The suspect in the case, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, shot and killed himself the day after her body was found. He reportedly killed Guillen in an armory room on Fort Hood.

Another suspect in the case, Cecily Aguilar, was arrested over her alleged role in Guillen's death. Authorities say she reportedly helped her boyfriend, Robinson, bury Guillen's body.

Aguilar was charged with tampering with documents or proceedings and conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings. She pleaded not guilty, but could face up to 20 years per charge in federal prison if convicted.