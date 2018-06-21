VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) —Virginia Beach lifeguards have made nearly 200 water rescues since Memorial Day Weekend.

They said even the most experienced swimmers could die in a rip current, but they have some tips that might save a life. Chief of Virginia Beach Life-Saving Tom Gill, said lifeguards are usually the only ones who can see a rip current from their stand.

“Usually the water might be a little darker, or it’s foamy, or it’s muddy-murky looking, but it’s really difficult to see when you’re on the sand just looking straight out. If you can float, you can survive a rip current. If you’re a capable swimmer, swim parallel to the shore when you’re not being pulled back anymore you can easily swim back in,” said Gill.

Lifeguard Tara Mackey has been saving people as a Virginia Beach lifeguard for three summers now, and she said using the rip current gets her to victims faster.

“If we have a victim getting sucked out in a rip current, the fastest way to get there is to jump in that rip current ourselves, because, I mean, it is a channel of water going directly to that victim. You want to make sure the victim’s head is above water, that they’re breathing. If they’re unconscious, then you’re keeping them afloat,” said Mackey.

Coast Guard member Spencer Kelly said that you should always check the weather before hitting the water.

“It gives us our tides, our rip currents, check the weather, check the forecast before you come to the beach here to see what you’re up against. Doesn’t matter if you’re the strongest swimmer in the world, the rip current will beat you every time,” said Kelly.

