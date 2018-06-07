NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A boat-load of trouble at an East Beach Marina!

The manager at the Little Creek Marina said the trouble is to blame is on a broken lift. It is keeping boats out of the water, and frustrated boat owners said they had enough.

"I'm paying on a boat I don't have," said Dehollander.

Terry Dehollander is frustrated. He said his boat is stuck on the third floor of this dry storage building at the marina, and its been since March. The lift that takes boats out of the dry storage is broken.

He said, "My half of the contract is giving you money, your part of the contact is to sit there and put my boat in the water when I want to and they haven't upheld that in the last four months."

Dehollander said he isn't getting charged for storing the boat since the lift is broken, but said that's not the point.

"$150 a month. $150 a month gave me access to my boat, I'll pay the 150," said Dehollander.

13News Now reached out to the manager of the Marina Peter Anzo. He said the old lift had hydraulic issues and he ordered a new one from Georgia and it took longer than expected.

When the lift arrived last Friday, it had fluid leaking from it. Anzo said he is waiting for that repair and said a technician is scheduled to come to the Marina on Monday.

He said, "It's been horrible, and I'm very upset about it as obviously customers have been."

Anzo said, in the end, all the boats will have to leave the marina, and owners will have to find a new place to store their boats.

"The property is under contract, and I'm told that the buyers intent is to empty the building out and tear it down for another use," Anzo said.

Anzo said the new owners plan to close on this property on August 1st.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC